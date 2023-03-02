Giannis Antetokounmpo joins ownership group for MLS club Nashville SC

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering the soccer scene, joining the ownership group of a Major League Soccer club team.

MLS announced Thursday that Antetokounmpo is a minority investor in Nashville SC, along with his brothers, fellow Milwaukee teammate Thanasis, Kostas and Alex.

Giannis Antetokounmpo told fans that his father was a professional soccer player and he grew to love the sport when he was in Greece.

“I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!”

Big things happening in Music City.@NashvilleSC adds Giannis Antetokounmpo to ownership group. pic.twitter.com/zyQ2B0lq0B — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 2, 2023

A video posted by the team shows Giannis and his brothers holding up Nashville SC jerseys with their last name emblazoned on the backs.

The Antetokounmpo brothers’ announcement comes as MLS revealed Nashville Predators all-time leading scorer Filip Forsberg would be joining the ownership group Thursday. Other recent additions to the group include actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth, and Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.