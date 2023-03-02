Grammy award-winning jazz artist Samara Joy to perform at Memorial Union

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two-time Grammy winning jazz singer Samara Joy is set to perform on the UW-Madison campus later this spring, UW announced Wednesday.

After postponing her February performance, Joy has rescheduled her performance for May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union, event organizers said. Her performance is one of many through the Wisconsin Union Theatre’s 2022-23 Jazz Series.

Union events staff said Joy grew up surrounded by music in the Bronx in New York and fell in love with Jazz in college. Critics have compared Joy to Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday.

In 2021, Joy released her first album called “Linger Awhile” and won a Grammy award for Best Jazz Vocal Album, as well as one for Best New Artist.

“We invited Samara Joy a whole year before her GRAMMY win, and it is always super exciting to program a rising star and then see their career launch in the same season they’re performing at the Wisconsin Union Theater,” Wisconsin Union Theater Director Elizabeth Snodgrass said.

Those with tickets from February are automatically validated to go for the May performance, but others can purchase tickets online, by phone at (608) 265-2787 or at the Memorial Union Box Office.

