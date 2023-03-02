Hyundai, Kia offer free security upgrade for some models to curb thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a nationwide spike in Hyundai and Kia thefts, including in Madison, the companies are offering a free security software update for certain models.

The City of Madison explained Wednesday that Madison dealerships are currently offering the updates, which is free. Officials said it is not available yet for all models, but the companies plan to make more vehicles eligible in June. The update is not part of a recall.

Detective Sergeant Scott Reitmeier stated that half of the stolen vehicle cases involved Kias or Hyundais at one point.

“People are still reaching out to us concerned about their Kia or Hyundai being stolen. We hope this upgrade can help ease some of their worries,” Reitmeier said.

Kia and Hyundai models from between 2015-2019 are without a push-button ignition and immobilizing anti-theft devices, which the City explained can prevent a car from being started without the proper key in the ignition. The new software is designed to stop that, or “hot wiring,” from happening.

Hyundai owners will receive a sticker for their window after the update, City of Madison said, noting that the update is installed.

Those interested in receiving more information can call Hyundai at 800-633-5151, Kia at 800-333-4542, or their local dealership.

