Madison Fire Department investigating apartment fire cause

Brentwood Way Fire Madison
Brentwood Way Fire Madison(Madison Fire Department)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a cause of a fire that happened Wednesday morning on the city’s north side.

According to a report, MPD was sent just before 11 a.m. to the 2400 block of Brentwood Way after people reported seeing heavy black smoke coming from the building.

After getting to the fire, firefighters found heavy smoke but not active flames. MFD found that the fire was completely out.

Crews also helped a neighbor evacuate their unit due to difficulties getting out with the smoke. The neighbor was evaluated by first responders but wasn’t sent to the hospital.

No one else reported injuries in the fire. Madison Fire Department said it is still determining the number of occupants displaced from the house.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide

Latest News

Wisconsin Vision 2030 plan update.
Wis. DOA releases update on Vision 2030 plan, state agencies in Madison to be consolidated
In an effort to modernize its government workspaces, the Wisconsin Department of Administration...
Wis. DOA releases update on Vision 2030 plan, state agencies in Madison to be consolidated
This week marks 25 years since a south-central Wisconsin priest was found dead in the halls of...
Who killed Fr. Kunz? Detectives detail top theories 25 years after death
Multiple agencies are responding Wednesday night to a shed fire in Orfordville, Rock County...
Rock Co. Communications: Multiple agencies responding to Orfordville fire