Madison Fire Department investigating apartment fire cause

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a cause of a fire that happened Wednesday morning on the city’s north side.

According to a report, MPD was sent just before 11 a.m. to the 2400 block of Brentwood Way after people reported seeing heavy black smoke coming from the building.

After getting to the fire, firefighters found heavy smoke but not active flames. MFD found that the fire was completely out.

Crews also helped a neighbor evacuate their unit due to difficulties getting out with the smoke. The neighbor was evaluated by first responders but wasn’t sent to the hospital.

No one else reported injuries in the fire. Madison Fire Department said it is still determining the number of occupants displaced from the house.

