Monthlong fitness challenge looks to find Wisconsin’s most active community

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) -More than 30 Wisconsin communities have pledged to get active on the clock for the entirety of March.

The challenge looks to engage participants from the age of 2 to 99 in a virtual-based challenge to promote active lifestyles, connect people to the outdoors and encourages people to use the parks and trail systems of your area.

All deliberate active minutes count, not just running and walking. The winning community will receive the traveling trophy is this third annual Be Active Wisconsin community challenge.

While there is a personal goal of 200 minutes a week to help motivate and give people a goal to strive for, there are no requirements.

Registration is $15 and each participant receives a long sleeve T-shirt. Deadlines to register vary by each community parks and recreation department.

During the month of March residents in each city participate as one team to win the title of ‘Fittest Community’. Participants can work out and participate in fitness activities on their own, then record minutes weekly.

Participating 2023 communities:

Appleton, Allouez, Baraboo, Cedarburg, Cottage Grove, Fitchburg, Fort Atkinson, Fox Crossing, Green Bay, Greenville, Hartford, Janesville, Jefferson (2 x Runner Ups), Kimberly, La Crosse, Lake Mills, Little Chute, Lomira, Madison, Marinette, Menasha, Menomonee Falls, Milwaukee, Monona, Mount Horeb, Portage, Sherwood, Jackson, Verona, Watertown, Waunakee.

The Monona Parks & Rec team joins The Morning Show Thursday from the Monona Bank RiverRink to discuss their involvement in this year’s challenge.

When the challenge first came to fruition, 1,600 people participated and the second year, more than 1,100 people took part.

