Passenger allegedly moved into driver’s seat, fled from Janesville police

police
police(MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Janesville police pulled over a driver, the 37-year-old passenger allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and sped away from the scene.

The Janesville Police Department reported that the traffic stop happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Tripp Road and Kellie Court. The driver identified herself and allegedly provided a fake name for the passenger.

As the driver got out of the vehicle, police say the passenger shifted into the driver’s seat and drove away.

JPD stated that the 37-year-old man eventually drove into a ditch at the intersection of South Hayner Road and Rockport Road. He got out of the vehicle and was chased by officers before eventually being taken into custody in a field near the intersection he stopped at.

The suspect was given medical treatment and later taken to the Rock County Jail, according to police.

He faces charges of flee/elude an officer, resist/obstruct an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate after revocation due to alcohol, reckless driving and a felony probation warrant. The police department noted that he is currently on probation and has a history of violent crime convictions, including for aggravated battery.

The initial driver of the vehicle, also 37 years old, faces charges of resist/obstruct an officer, operating after suspension, nonregistration of auto and operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

