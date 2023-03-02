Police: Fatal shooting at Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest...
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, according to police.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution center shot and killed a manager on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. near the company’s headquarters on the city’s southwest side, said police Sgt. Rob Robertson.

“The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim at least once,” Robertson said.

A man who fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger with a vehicle tag from the Muscogee Nation, a federally recognized tribe in Oklahoma, was not in custody early Wednesday evening, Robertson said.

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, has millions of square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at facilities in Oklahoma City, including its corporate headquarters.

An after-hours message left with the company seeking comment on Wednesday was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide

Latest News

Megan Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street."
Tennessee woman is first Black female puppeteer on ‘Sesame Street’
Orfordville Fire Department
Rock Co. Communications: Multiple agencies responding to Orfordville fire
An exterior shot of on the Marshfield Clinic campus in Marshfield. (WSAW Photo 2/27/20)
Marshfield Clinic Health System to lay off 346 workers, eliminate over 500 positions across network
Car thieves are continuing to target Kias and Hyundais using a USB cord to hotwire the vehicles.
Hyundai, Kia offer free security upgrade for some models to curb thefts