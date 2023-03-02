Police investigate shots heard on Frances Street, near Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after multiple shots were heard in downtown Madison, with one person reporting that they saw people firing toward Lake Mendota.

According to an incident report, Madison Police Department officers responded around 1:40 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of North Frances Street, near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, for the shots heard.

Officers did not find any shell casings or property damage, nor were any reports of injuries made.

MPD indicated that this was an ongoing investigation.

