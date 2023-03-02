One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side

A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead and two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Gammon Road Thursday afternoon, according to Madison Fire Department.

A portion of South Gammon Road by Watts Road is blocked off between Schroeder Road and Watts Road.

Madison Fire Dept. stated multiple reports for a one-vehicle crash came in around 12:15 p.m. to the 800 block of Gammon Road. Multiple units were sent to the crash, including three ambulances.

Firefighters stated that three passengers were in the vehicle, one of which was found dead. Two people were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries.

Two ambulances were seen leaving the area near the 800 block of Gammon Road by an NBC15 reporter.

Madison Police Department, Madison Fire Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office vehicles could all be seen in the area. Police are still on scene.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as details develop.

