Rock Co. Communications: Multiple agencies responding to Orfordville fire

Orfordville Fire Department
Orfordville Fire Department(WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding Wednesday night to a fire in Orfordville, Rock County Officials confirmed.

In an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, officials said all lanes of traffic are closed going east and west on Wisconsin Highway 81 at Merlet Rd due to a fire.

Rock County Communications said the call for the fire came in to Orfordville Fire Department just after 5:30 p.m.

Broadhead Fire Department added that they had sent a ladder truck to the scene.

Rock County Dispatch did not add any other information. An NBC15 reporter is at the scene and confirmed that it is a very active site and situation.

NBC15 will continue to add details as they come in.

