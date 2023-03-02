Schabusiness’s new attorney asks for new judge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The newly-assigned public defender for Taylor Schabusiness is asking Brown County Circuit Court to recuse the judge in her murder case.

In a motion filed Wednesday, the defense says Judge Thomas Walsh was a witness when Schabusiness attacked her defense attorney in the courtroom. Christopher Froelich cites Wisconsin statute that a judge should disqualify themselves if they “cannot, or it appears he or she cannot, act in an impartial manner.”

Froelich also said the defense is concerned Walsh might pre-judge Schabusiness because of the attack.

During a competency hearing last month, Schabusiness, who was wearing handcuffs and chains, lunged at defense attorney Quinn Jolly after the judge pushed her trial to May. A sheriff’s deputy pulled Schabusiness back and held her while backup arrived and then removed her from the courtroom. The judge permitted Jolly to dismiss himself, and Christopher Froelich was assigned as Schabusiness’s public defender.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other charges for the death and dismemberment of Shad Thyrion in Green Bay last year.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- an insanity plea -- to charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

