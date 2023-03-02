Sun Will be Hard To Find

Some wintry weather for Friday
Cloudy with some intermittent precip on the way
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Friday stays cloudy
  • A quick shot of precip on Saturday
  • More rain/snow on Sunday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today remained a cooler day than average with really no break from the clouds. Highs struggled to reach the mid 30s.  Tonight we may see a bit of a break from the clouds, but that is not expected to last long.  The storm system to the southwest that we’ve been tracking looks now that it will have the most impact on Illinois, and Indiana, then into Michigan.  Snow will be their problem on Friday, but we could still see a flurry or two for parts of Rock, and Walworth counties and breezy conditions for the rest of us.  If you do have travel plans on the road heading south, weather conditions will deteriorate quickly once you cross the Illinois border. Temperatures tomorrow will be near average.

This weekend is looking to stay mostly cloudy and mild with highs into the mid to upper 40s, with our next chance of mixed precipitation coming later on Sunday.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide

Latest News

Snow Chances Dwindling for Friday
Cooler Temperatures Today
Mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures today.
Cooler Temperatures Today
First 50 of year on March 1st.
Chance Of Snow Friday
Mild temperatures and some sunshine expected this afternoon.
Highs Near 50 Today!