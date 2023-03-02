Sun Will be Hard To Find

Friday stays cloudy

A quick shot of precip on Saturday

More rain/snow on Sunday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today remained a cooler day than average with really no break from the clouds. Highs struggled to reach the mid 30s. Tonight we may see a bit of a break from the clouds, but that is not expected to last long. The storm system to the southwest that we’ve been tracking looks now that it will have the most impact on Illinois, and Indiana, then into Michigan. Snow will be their problem on Friday, but we could still see a flurry or two for parts of Rock, and Walworth counties and breezy conditions for the rest of us. If you do have travel plans on the road heading south, weather conditions will deteriorate quickly once you cross the Illinois border. Temperatures tomorrow will be near average.

This weekend is looking to stay mostly cloudy and mild with highs into the mid to upper 40s, with our next chance of mixed precipitation coming later on Sunday.

