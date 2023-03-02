Verona, Oregon Boys Hockey, Middleton Girls Co-op set to compete at state tournament

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After pushing through sectional games against Saint Mary’s Springs and Edgewood, Oregon and Verona are both set to compete in the boys hockey state tournament this weekend.

Oregon boys hockey, which hasn’t attended state in over 20 years, will face off Thursday against Mosinee in the Division 2 semifinals. If they win, they will play in the state championship game against either Menomonie or New Richmond on Saturday.

Verona will also have a chance to compete for the state title. The boys hockey team will play against Hudson on Friday. If the team advances, they will play for the title against either Notre Dame or University School of Milwaukee on Saturday.

For the girls, the Middleton Co-op will face De Pere Co-op at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The winner of that match will either face Superior/Northwestern or Hudson at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The tournament begins Thursday and runs through Sunday at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.

