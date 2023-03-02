Three state agency buildings to be sold under Vision 2030 plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In an effort to modernize its government workspaces, the Wisconsin Department of Administration is putting its Vision 2030 plan into action, offering an update on its progress Wednesday.

The update includes vacating and selling three state buildings in downtown Madison.

Dept. of Administration map showing the locations of the buildings the agency proposes vacating and selling under its Vision 2030 plan. (Dept. of Administration)

“What we’re doing is consolidating state agencies,” Wisconsin DOA Secretary-Designee Kathy Blumenfeld said. “The buildings that we are not using, we’re going to be able to surplus and put up for sale so that economic development can take place where those buildings were.”

The three state buildings to be put up for sale include the Human Services Building on Wilson Street, and the Education Building and the Natural Resources Building, both on Webster Street.

The changes come as the buildings continue to be underused and as working remotely continues to evolve within government workforces.

“Now that we have some people that are able to work remotely or in a hybrid situation, that reduces the square footage that we need for office space when within the buildings,” Blumenfeld said.

The consolidation of these state agencies is projected to relieve Wisconsin taxpayers near $540 million, according to the DOA.

“The deferred maintenance alone for these three buildings total almost a half a billion dollars that we will not be spending,” Blumenfeld said. “And on an annual basis, it’s over $7 million of operating costs that taxpayers won’t have to pay.”

As for what may replace these buildings, Blumenfeld said nothing is official yet but acknowledges there will be a wide variety of opportunities.

“The juxtaposition to the lake and to the (Monona Terrace) really provides prime opportunity,” Blumenfeld said. “Whether it’s a housing complex, a hotel, a mixed-use complex, the possibilities are endless for what could go there.”

With more state jobs continuing to shift towards being remote, Blumenfeld said it allows state agencies to post jobs in all 72 Wisconsin counties.

Not being limited to posting jobs in only Madison or Milwaukee, Blumenfeld said it will help state agencies better represent all areas of the Badger State.

