2 arretsed after search warrant served at Baraboo home

By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – Two men were taken into custody on Friday after authorities in Sauk Co. served a search warrant at a Baraboo home.

According to the Baraboo Police Dept., its officers and other members of the county’s Emergency Response Team served the “high-risk search warrant” at a home in the 900 block of Moore Street, where they located child pornography and a gun.

The 49-year-old man who was in the home at the time was booked on a possession of child pornography count, while a 73-year-old man is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The police department’s investigation is still ongoing. Their cases have been referred to the Sauk Co. District Attorney’s Office, which would press formal charges.

In addition to the Baraboo Police Dept., members of the Reedsburg, Lake Delton, and Sauk Prairie Police Departments and the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office comprise the emergency response team.

