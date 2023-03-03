Madison schools to long use Badger Buses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – For the first time in more than 70 years, Madison Metropolitan School District students will not be riding Badger Buses to get to class.

In a statement announcing the move, the bus company noted that the move does not mean drivers will not be seeing their big yellow buses in and around the Madison area. The company pointed out its service will continue for the Verona School District, as well as in Beaver Dam and for Madison Metro.

MMSD students will still ride Badger Buses for the rest of the school year and into the summer, with the contract not reported to expire until July.

NBC15 News has reached out to MMSD on Thursday for a statement and to see what plans the district has for getting students to class and have not received a response.

