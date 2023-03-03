Basketball tournament to give back to UW Carbone Cancer Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a day of basketball that ultimately gives directly to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

The Big Bill Invitational was named in Andy Van Wie’s father’s honor.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills sat down with Andy to talk about the event and why the fundraiser is to important to him. Watch the full interview attached to this story to learn more.

The Big Bill Invitational will take place on Sunday, March 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Waunakee High School.

To learn more about the fundraiser or how you can donate, visit give.wiscmedicine.org/fundraiser.

