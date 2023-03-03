Buc-ee’s Travel Center eyes DeForest for first Wisconsin store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Soon there may be more than one Bucky in Wisconsin. Buc-ee the Beaver, the Texas gas station mascot, could be joining Bucky the Badger.

Known for its clean bathrooms, endless gas pumps and brisket, Buc-ee’s is looking at opening its first location in Wisconsin.

Alex Allon, the community development director for DeForest, is looking forward to the Beaver’s arrival.

“We stopped at one of their Tennessee stores,” Allon said. “Smelled like brisket the second I walked in the door, and I was sold.”

Allon said if “all goes well,” Buc-ee’s will wrap up DeForest’s approval process by the end of March. Then comes working with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Dane County to handle things like high traffic congestion from the store.

“This will be known as the DeForest Buc-ee’s,” Allon said. “I think they’re anticipating somewhere around 100,000 cars a week. Their average stay at their stores is 45 to 50 minutes, so it’s not a quick in and out. That’s people who will now have the opportunity to kind of learn more about our community and what we do.”

Buc-ee’s still has a long way to go with the approval processes before they can break ground, Allon said.

“While it is exciting,” Allon said, “we have a lot of really valuable businesses here already, so I’m not pinning my hopes and dreams on a Buc-ee’s.”

While some are celebrating Buc-ee’s proposal, some DeForest local businesses are not.

For over 50 years, Highway Cafe has served as a 24-hour rest stop for travelers and truckers passing through DeForest. Owner Gani Ahmedaj said Buc’ee’s arrival will “hurt.”

“It’s not a good feeling because I have to figure out how to survive,” Ahmedaj said. “They are chain. We are just small business owners.”

