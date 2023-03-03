Girl Scout cookie season is here; How you can support your local troop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites and Peanut Butter Patties. Everyone has a favorite Girl Scout cookie.

Cookie sales kick off on Saturday, March 4 and thousands of Badgerland Girl Scouts in 23 counties across south-central and southeastern Wisconsin are prepped and ready to sell as many boxes as they can.

The sale kicks off during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend and lasts only six weeks. In 2023, Badgerland Girl Scouts will be earning updated Financial Literacy badges by running their own cookie business while learning essential skills like money management, budgeting, goal setting and communications.

“I love selling cookies. I’ve probably been selling since I joined Girl Scouts. I especially enjoy doing the cookie booths because that’s always a lot of fun,” 9th grader in Troop 1400 Rebakah Cooper said. “I thought ‘oh girl scouts you just go camping all the time’ and so I didn’t realize there was other stuff behind it so I really got to enjoy it because of the friends and everything.”

Cookie proceeds stay local benefitting Badgerland Girl Scouts. One hundred precent of the net profit from each box stays local. While troops choose how to invest their earnings in things like service projects and camp outings, Badgerland Council uses cookie earnings to provide impactful experiences for all Girl Scouts.

“I love selling girl scout cookies so I can learn how to set goals and go on fun adventures,” 4th grader in Troop 9024 Caitlin Terland said. “You could do things that usually you wouldn’t normally be able to do. Sometimes you wouldn’t really need to set goals but in Girl Scouts you do want to set goals so you know what you want to get.”

Local girl scouts will be selling cookies March 4-April 9. You can expect to see Girl Scouts at cookie booths around the community. If you know a girl scout, ask how she’s selling cookies via her online store. Customers can also enter their zip code at gsbadgerland.org to purchase cookies online from a local troop for direct shipment.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.