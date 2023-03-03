Janesville PD asks people to avoid stretch of S. Main St.

(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville Police Department is asking people to avoid the 600 block of S. Main Street because of ongoing police activity there.

In its statement, the police department did not indicate the nature of the incident. It added that some nearby roads could be temporarily closed and there could be traffic delays around that street until the situation is wrapped up.

The statement noted that officers from the Beloit Police Department have also responded and are assisting with the incident.

While it did not give details, the statement assured residents there is no immediate threat to the public.

