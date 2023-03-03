Janesville Police investigating after car chase, surrounding house full of suspects

Janesville Police Department
Janesville Police Department(Janesville Police Department)
By Nick Viviani and Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Janesville Police Department said there is no danger to the community after a chase with a vehicle previously involved in a shots fired incident Friday evening.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers saw a vehicle at the intersection of S. Main St and E. Racine. They found that it had been involved in a shots fired incident in the City of Beloit. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off.

Police followed the vehicle on a chase but lost sight. A Rock County Deputy found the vehicle later on the 600 Block of S. Main Street. Officers at the scene learned there were suspects inside the house and used a PA system to give instructions to the people in the house.

Five people left the house, and police took two men, including a 17 year old, into custody.

According to the Janesville Police Department, there is still an ongoing investigation by the Beloit Police Department and Janesville Police Department,

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide

Latest News

The first class of Madison Fire Department's women firefighters in 1980
Celebrating 40 years of women in the Madison Fire Department
Buhr is one of Madison Fire’s first woman paramedics.
Celebrating 40 years of women in the Madison Fire Department
Badger Bus
Madison schools, Badger Buses part ways
Some UW-Madison football players spent their day off getting to know students in the Village of...
UW football players spend their day off reading to students in Marshall
UW-Platteville and Oshkosh
UW-Platteville and Oshkosh partner up to offer new dual bachelor’s degree