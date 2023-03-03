Janesville Police investigating after car chase, surrounding house full of suspects

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Janesville Police Department said there is no danger to the community after a chase with a vehicle previously involved in a shots fired incident Friday evening.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers saw a vehicle at the intersection of S. Main St and E. Racine. They found that it had been involved in a shots fired incident in the City of Beloit. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off.

Police followed the vehicle on a chase but lost sight. A Rock County Deputy found the vehicle later on the 600 Block of S. Main Street. Officers at the scene learned there were suspects inside the house and used a PA system to give instructions to the people in the house.

Five people left the house, and police took two men, including a 17 year old, into custody.

According to the Janesville Police Department, there is still an ongoing investigation by the Beloit Police Department and Janesville Police Department,

