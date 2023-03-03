Madison officers find shell casings after returning during the day

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Ten shell casings were found Thursday after officers returned to the scene of an overnight shots fired call.

The officers discovered the casings in the 600 block of Frances Street, near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, when they went to do a daylight search. No evidence was found initially, when officers were first alerted around 1:40 a.m. to gunfire in the area.

A witness told investigators about seeing a group of people firing into the lake.

No injuries were reported, and the police dept. continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to go online to p3tips.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
Detectives have identified the suspect in a homcide as 39-year-old Justin D. Kopmeyer.
Police identify suspect in east Madison homicide

Latest News

An F-35 aircraft.
New grant aims for community outreach as F-35s move in
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison finishes 3rd in happiest city rankings
Buc-ee's in Texas.
Buc-ee’s Travel Center eyes DeForest for first Wisconsin store
Pro-choice and pro-life advocates discuss abortion pills
Pro-choice and pro-life advocates discuss abortion pills amid Texas court case