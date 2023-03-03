Madison officers find shell casings after returning during the day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Ten shell casings were found Thursday after officers returned to the scene of an overnight shots fired call.

The officers discovered the casings in the 600 block of Frances Street, near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, when they went to do a daylight search. No evidence was found initially, when officers were first alerted around 1:40 a.m. to gunfire in the area.

A witness told investigators about seeing a group of people firing into the lake.

No injuries were reported, and the police dept. continues to investigate. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to go online to p3tips.com.

