Madison police find SUV stolen after driver was thrown into the snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department has located the vehicle belonging to a man who was thrown into the snow as the SUV was being stolen.

In an update Friday afternoon, MPD reported the vehicle was found that morning in Mazomanie and has since been taken to be processed for evidence. Its investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made so far.

Just over three weeks ago, on Feb. 8, the police department explained the victim was warming up his vehicle around 5:15 a.m. when he was pulled from the SUV and left in the snow as the suspect drove off.

The vehicle was stolen in the 6400 block of E. Buckeye Road, police said at the time. Officers had been reviewing digital evidence from the scene, the original statement noted.

