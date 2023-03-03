New grant aims for community outreach as F-35s move in

An F-35 aircraft.
An F-35 aircraft.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A new U.S. Defense Department grant will provide hundreds of thousands of dollars to reach out to community members ahead of the F-35s arrival at Truax Field this spring and look into ways to mitigate the noise levels created by the new fighters.

The nearly $800,000 in federal funding will go towards initiatives such as town halls and multilingual education efforts, Sen Tammy Baldwin’s office explained. The money will also pay for a study to determine what the state’s Department of Military Affairs can do for surrounding neighborhoods affected by the noise and to develop best practices.

“With this grant, we are excited to partner with Dane County Regional Airport through increased community engagement and continued emphasis on compatible use best management practices,” Wisconsin Adjutant General Paul Knapp said. Dane Co. Regional Airport Director Kim Jones described the importance of the outreach efforts.

The grant comes from the Defense Department’s Office of Local Defense Community Corporation, and it was announced Friday by Baldwin’s office.

