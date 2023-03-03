No Sun For The Weekend

Temperatures rising through the weekend

Next chance of precipitation begins late Sunday

Our warm trend turns around next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was another cloudy day here across southern Wisconsin, and as predicted, the risk of snow stayed well to the south of us. Temperatures today reached near 40 here in Madison, and this will start the trend of a bit of a warm-up into the beginning of next week.

Unfortunately, plenty of moisture remaining in the atmosphere will mean that we’re likely not to see much sun this weekend. At best we could see breaks in the clouds at times. For Saturday afternoon, along with the clouds, there is a chance for a quick intermittent shower to push through, but we’re not expecting to see any accumulation. On Sunday the clouds remain with a better chance of seeing rain developing in the evening coupled with some breezy conditions staying through Monday midday. Our above-average temperatures will top off in the lower 40s on Saturday and near 50 on Sunday.

Taking a quick look ahead into next week, it looks like our best chance of sun will be on Tuesday with the rest of the week being a mix of clouds and sun. After Wednesday temperatures will be heading back down. A Polar airmass will be surging south across much of the US and temperatures will be back down below average at least through most of next weekend.

