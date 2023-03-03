Smith’s 3-pointer lifts Purdue women over Wisconsin, 57-55

(Credit: Wisconsin Badgers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jayla Smith’s 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds remaining gave Purdue a 57-55 win over Wisconsin on Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament after the Boilermakers rallied from an 18-point deficit.

Maty Wilke hit her fifth 3-pointer for Wisconsin with 10.8 seconds left but Smith finished with the game-winner after Jeanae Terry drove and kicked the ball out. Wilke’s desperation 3-point try didn’t draw iron.

The seventh-seeded Boilermakers (19-9) will take on No. 2 seed and seventh-ranked Iowa in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Abbey Ellis led Purdue with 19 points and Cassidy Hardin added 10.

Wilke and Julie Pospisilova scored 17 points each for the 10th-seeded Badgers (11-20), who came in on a three-game win streak to end the regular season. Avery LaBarbera had 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Purdue took its first lead on Ellis’ three-point play with 3:15 to go and it lasted until Wilke’s 3-pointer.

Ellis scored seven points in the third period when Purdue cut a nine-point deficit to three. The only points in the final five minutes of the quarter came on Hardin’s drive to make it 41-38.

Purdue missed its first eight shots and went 3 of 16, including 1 of 10 from the arc, in falling behind Wisconsin 17-7 in the first quarter. The Badgers extended the lead to 18 after a 3-pointer by Ronnie Porter before the Boilermakers got untracked and scored the last nine points of the half to trail 30-21.

There were 20 steals in a game with 44 turnovers. Purdue won the teams’ only regular-season matchup 73-61 on Jan. 1.

This was the fifth game of the tournament with all those games decided by five points or fewer, matching a tournament record in only the second round.

