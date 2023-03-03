Teen sentenced for sexually assaulted Brown Co. woman holding baby

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teenager who pleaded no contest to kidnapping and assaulting a woman on the East River Trail in Brown County could be in his 80s when he’s freed from prison.

Miles Cruz, 18, was sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison for attacking a woman on the recreational trail on the north side of De Pere in 2021.

Prosecutors say the woman was walking with her four-week-old baby on the trail when a sweatshirt was thrown over her head and she was pulled backward. She told police she played dead so he would stop choking her. She didn’t know what happened to her baby and she described passing out at least twice. The woman’s husband found their baby unharmed, lying in the grass when he went looking for them when she didn’t return from her walk.

Cruz chose not to speak at his sentencing. The judge pointed out he didn’t express any emotion while hearing the victim talk about the traumatic event.

Cruz pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault causing great bodily harm, kidnapping, strangulation/suffocation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The most serious charge, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, was dismissed but could be considered by the judge in weighing Cruz’s sentence.

Ultimately, the judge gave Cruz the maximum 60 years on the sexual assault charge and a consecutive 5-year sentence for reckless endangerment. The judge also sentenced Cruz to the maximum 40 years for kidnapping and a maximum 6 years for strangulation, but those sentences will run concurrently to his time for the sexual assault.

Sentencing hearing for Miles Cruz (in orange) for attacking a woman on the East River Trail (WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.