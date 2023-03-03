UW football players spend their day off reading to students in Marshall

VILLAGE OF MARSHALL, Wis. (WMTV) - Some UW-Madison football players spent their day off getting to know students in the Village of Marshall, as part of the Read Across America program.

The badgers stopped at Marshall Elementary School where students and teachers sported their badger red and lined up to meet them. As soon as the players arrived, the school played ‘Jump Around’ on a speaker and danced along to greet them.

After the introduction, the football players got into small groups with students and read to them.

Fourth grade teacher Jen Rivera spearheaded the gathering. Rivera said she’s a season ticket holder and most of her students are badger fans as well.

“In getting to know them in September, a common interest that we shared was badger football. I emailed and looked into the process of getting some athletes here. I was just lucky enough they happened to be football players and my class was more than excited to welcome them,” she said. “I think it means a lot because a lot of these students I don’t think will ever make it to a badger football game, so the athletes being able to come here and talk to them about being an athlete and what being a teammate is, I think it’s just very exciting for them.”

Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson said the half hour trip out of town was worth it.

“I wasn’t really doing much today and they said there was a community outreach we could go talk to some kids that really like the football team. I was happy to come do it,” Peterson said. “ I’ve never had the opportunity to have college kids come and speak to me when I was in elementary school so I feel like this is cool.”

After the students and players read together, the kids had a chance to get autographs and ask questions.

