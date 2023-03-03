UW-Platteville and Oshkosh partner up to offer new dual bachelor’s degree

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Platteville students will soon be able to receive a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Oshkosh without ever leaving the campus.

University of Wisconsin-Platteville and Oshkosh signed an agreement Friday to allow Platteville students to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing at the same time as a Bachelor of Science in biology in four years. Students will also be able to stay only on the Platteville campus for their degrees with the 3+1 program.

The program is aimed at addressing shortages of healthcare workers in Wisconsin, especially in rural areas.

“Nursing programs are expensive, difficult to develop and manage, and yet, as indicated, there is a dire need for nurses. What better way to increase nursing opportunities in this area but to collaborate with our friends at UW Oshkosh who already have an excellent and renowned nursing program in place,” Dr. Wayne Weber, interim provost at UW-Platteville said.

The universities said half of the program’s students are from rural areas in Wisconsin, and expect many graduates to stay nearby.

“We recognize the shortage of healthcare professionals, especially in our rural areas. These pathways are a way to address the geographic disparities in the tri-state region.” UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich added.

