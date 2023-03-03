Verona and Oregon punch their ticket to Championship Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the 2023 WIAA State Boys Hockey Championships.

In Division 2, No. 1 New Richmond will face No. 3 Oregon at 9:30 a.m. at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton, followed by the Division 1 matchup between No. 1 Notre Dame and No. 2 Verona at 2:30 p.m.

Oregon clinched their spot in the State Championship on Thursday after a 3-0 win over Mosinee. All three of Oregon’s goals came on the power play from Jacob Cameron, Andrew Jicha and Logan Letherberry.

Your Oregon Panthers are headed to the WIAA State Championship game!!! The Panthers beat Mosinee 3-0 and will now play New Richmond Saturday at 9:30.

Verona earned their spot in the State Championship on Friday, defeating Hudson 4-3 in overtime. Reece Cordray opened up scoring for the Wildcats giving them an early 1-0 lead in the first period.

Verona would score twice in the second period, Conrad Moline and Lars Brotzman would both score on the power play to lead 3-2 after the second period.

In the third Hudson would tie it up at 3 to force overtime.

In overtime Moline would score the game-winning goal at 3:48 to end the game and send Verona to the State Championship. Moline led the way for Verona with two goals and one assist.

Goalkeeper Blake Craven had 20 saves for the Wildcats on the day.

