Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Quite a bit of cloudiness is in the forecast as we head through the end of the week and into next week. Temperatures will be near average today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Low pressure will be pushing by far enough to our south no snow is expected to make it into the state of Wisconsin. Behind this low, a weak cold front will sweep in from the northwest. The cooler air is lingering a bit behind the front and it won’t make it this far to the south. High temperatures during the weekend will be above average with readings expected in the middle 40s.

Yet another system will move in early next week. This will bring the likelihood of rain to the region Sunday night into early Monday morning. Temperatures on Monday are expected to again peak in the lower 50s.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 38. Wind: Becoming N 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 27. Wind: N 5-10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 44.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 46.

