Beloit Police officers rescue choking child during unrelated traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. - City of Beloit Police Department shared Saturday morning that two of it's own officers rescued a choking child after a babysitter asked for help.

A pair of City of Beloit’s newest officers were on a traffic stop on the city’s west side when they saw a woman in the road running towards them screaming for help, the report said.

The woman was carrying a 2-year-old girl who wasn’t breathing and told officers she may be choking on a piece of pizza she had eaten.

One of the officers slapped the child near her shoulder blades until the girl began moaning and finally crying, Beloit PD said.

“It is not often crying from a kiddo is a beautiful sound, but it sure was in this case,” Beloit PD said in it’s Facebook post.

Later on, the officers discovered the babysitter had seen the lights from the traffic stop through the window and ran for help.

