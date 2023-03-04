Celebrating 40 years of women in the Madison Fire Department

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bev Buhr said she’s always had a burning desire to be of service.

“Oh, there was so much I loved about being a paramedic,” Buhr said.

Buhr is one of Madison Fire’s first woman paramedics.

“It’s hard to be first,” Buhr recollected. “It’s hard to know people are assuming things about you when they don’t even know you.”

From its equipment to its work force, the Madison Fire Department has changed a lot over the past four decades.

“I was the first women to get pregnant on the force. There was no policy for breastfeeding,” Bohr said. “Now we have those.”

After retiring from a nearly 20-year-long career, Buhr said she’s thrilled every time she meets another woman firefighter.

“In some small part, my being willing to take a job like this and work as hard as I could to be successful has perhaps helped lay a little bit of ground work for others,” Buhr said.

One of Madison Fire’s newest woman hires said that’s just the case.

“Those women who made the path so much smoother for me,” Liz Abitz, a MFD firefighter, said, ”I really appreciated that.”

Women are still underrepresented in the force. Nationwide, women make up just about 6% of commissioned firefighters, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In comparison, Madison’s Department is almost twice that, with women making up around 11% of the commissioned force.

MFD said they’d like to see this number grow even more.

“I think a lot of people don’t expect me to be there and that’s okay,” Abitz said.

Still, Abitz said she’s been welcomed from the start.

“The women of Madison Fire go out of their way to help each other,” Abitz said.

Madison Fire Department partnered with the City of Madison to create a new documentary entitled “In Her Boots,” celebrating the 40 years of women’s history in the department. The film will be screened on Wednesday for International Women’s Day. You can get free tickets here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.