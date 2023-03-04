Crown Act gets reintroduced for third time since 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bill that provides protection for people of color to wear protective styles including braids, twists and locs is being reintroduced this week.

The Crown Act prohibits discrimination based on traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective styles. Wisconsin State Representative Lakeshia Myers presented this act three times.

“They want this piece of legislation interactive. We did not receive any negative feedback in the two public hearings that we had,” Myers said.

Currently under law, afros are the only ethnic style protected.

“We’ve run into some roadblocks at the state level in the committee process,” Myers said. We’ve had two hearings in the Assembly. We’ve not had a hearing in the state Senate yet.”

Myers says for many years black women and men found hair survival techniques in the workplace--causing major heat damage and increasing rates of alopecia.

“As we continue to evolve as the melting pot that we are, it matters specifically to people who are in hiring capacities in workforces to understand that this is a part of human resources education,” Myers said.

Demarcus Benton, the owner of The Mane Experience says he styles doctors, lawyers and his mom. He says everyone should love what grows from their head.

“She comes in and I do her a twist out. she will wear the twist off for days and she will unravel it and it will look like a defined looking fro,” Benton said.

One of his clients, Meichelle Robinson wore dreads for years and is now getting her hair straighten for the first time in 10 years.

“Being open and being respectful that some kids have to get the dreads and some kids have to get the twists. and it’s a big representation of the black community to show them that--that’s beautiful too,” Robinson said.

She says she hopes kids continue to love themselves.

“I think that is when’s black is the most beautiful because nobody’s crown does what are crown can do. I encourage kids to let their crown do whatever they feel it can do,” Robinson said.

