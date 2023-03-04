Dodge Co. Sheriffs office honors car crash victim by giving his name to new force member

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s office gained a new member Friday after the family of a car crash victim donated thousands of dollars to its K-9 program.

A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed in a car crash in 2017 and Dodge Co. deputies responded to help. The boy, Cade, donated his organs which saved four other people in the process.

After the crash, his family and loved ones started a fund to raise awareness for organ donation called Play 4 Cade. The sheriff’s department said the fund has been used for scholarships, activities, memorials and given to other organizations all in his memory.

The fund recently bestowed a $15,000 gift to Dodge County’s K-9 program, which is completely donor funded. The K-9 unit used the money to buy and train a German shepherd Belgian Malinois mix, which they named K-9 Cade with the permission of the family members.

K-9 Cade will be trained in narcotics detection, article searches, building searches and handler protection, the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s office said.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.