A few weekend rain chances

Few afternoon showers possible today

Scattered rain Sunday night

Cooler through the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first weekend of March will be feeling very much like spring: complete with mild temperatures, rain showers, and maybe even a couple of rumbles of thunder.

Clouds will continue to increase this morning as a small frontal boundary approaches. That front will have just enough energy to spark up a few isolated showers during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be mild, in the mid-40s. Clouds clearing tonight will allow temperatures to drop back to the upper 20s.

A larger system will be headed our way on Sunday, but won’t arrive until later in the evening. The majority of Sunday is dry with a few peeks of sun in between the clouds. High temps will remain in the mid and upper 40s.

Our next system will begin to move in after 7 pm Sunday night. Mild temperatures will allow for just rain in southern Wisconsin, with snow to our north. If we have enough energy left in the atmosphere, even a few isolated thunderstorms are possible locally! Showers will last overnight and into the start of Monday. Rain amounts won’t be as large as with our last system: around a half-inch or less is expected for most areas.

Though Monday will start with rain, you’ll want to embrace the milder weather while it’s here. Temperatures look to remain in the 30s through the rest of the week, with some sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance for some more of the white stuff arrives on Friday.

