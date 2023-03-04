Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Village of Benton

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after officers found an unresponsive elderly person in the Village of Benton who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a release Saturday, officials said first responders went just after 4 p.m. on Monday, February 27 to a house on Carr Factory Road where they found an unresponsive elderly person.

Benton First Response, Cuba City EMS and a Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Deputy all responded to the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in Dubuque where she was pronounced dead.

Members of the sheriff’s office were sent back to the scene on Tuesday after family of the deceased person contacted them. Lafayette Co. officials said it has opened an investigation into the death with the Benton Police Department after receiving information that labeled the case suspicious.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are all working to investigate the case.

Though the incident is believed to be isolated, police are asking that those with information come forward. Anyone who witnessed suspicious or odd activity in the 5000 block of Carr Factory Road on Monday or Tuesday February 27 or 28 is asked to contact the Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s office.

