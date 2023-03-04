Memorial services take place Saturday for former UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank

Becky Blank
By Nick Viviani and Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A memorial service is set to start at 2 p.m. for former chancellor Rebecca Blank, who died on February 17.

Services to honor the UW-Madison chancellor of nine years are being hosted by Blank’s husband Hanns and her daughter Emily Kuttner.

They will start at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, at 1609 University Ave., according to a statement on the UW website. A livestream will also be available.

Following the service, reception will be held in Varsity Hall, at Union South, 1308 W. Dayton St.

The UW and Madison communities are invited to both events. UW added that Hanns and Emily are asking everyone who attends to don Wisconsin Red to honor the former chancellor.

In lieu of sending flowers, people are asked to donate to the Chancellor Rebecca Blank Great People Scholarship Fund online or by mail.

Parking for the service and reception will be available at the UW Foundation lot, at 1848 University Ave., and in the Engineering Driving Ramp (Lot 17), at 1525 Engineering Drive.

UW’s website noted that the university expects to hold its own event over the summer.

