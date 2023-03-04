Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The body of a newborn baby was found in a field, according to Whitewater Police.

Around 11:10 a.m. Whitewater Police and Emergency Services responded to a report of a deceased baby at Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Police have not released any additional information at this time. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555.

