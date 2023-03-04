Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field

Newborn baby's feet
(Pixabay)
By Camberyn Kelley
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The body of a newborn baby was found in a field, according to Whitewater Police.

Around 11:10 a.m. Whitewater Police and Emergency Services responded to a report of a deceased baby at Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Police have not released any additional information at this time. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side

Latest News

N-word (blurred) drawn on top of a locker at Muskego High School.
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs
BELOIT PD DO NOT USE
Beloit Police officers rescue choking child during unrelated traffic stop
fake check
Wisconsin Banker’s Association reporting increased amounts of mail-related check fraud
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death in Village of Benton