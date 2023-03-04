Police: Man hospitalized after Monona shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken to a hospital Friday after he was shot at an apartment complex in the City of Monona, according to a release from police.

Officials said they were dispatched at 6 p.m. to the apartment complex to a report of a man shot but did not specify the address. The gun shot was not life threatening, and the man was taken to the hospital after police arrived.

Police said the incident is still under investigation but they are not searching for a suspect and there is no threat to the public.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.