Police: Man hospitalized after Monona shooting

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken to a hospital Friday after he was shot at an apartment complex in the City of Monona, according to a release from police.

Officials said they were dispatched at 6 p.m. to the apartment complex to a report of a man shot but did not specify the address. The gun shot was not life threatening, and the man was taken to the hospital after police arrived.

Police said the incident is still under investigation but they are not searching for a suspect and there is no threat to the public.

