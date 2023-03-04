Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs

N-word (blurred) drawn on top of a locker at Muskego High School.
N-word (blurred) drawn on top of a locker at Muskego High School.(WMTV)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Mar. 4, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Leaders from two school districts are investigating allegations of racist speech towards basketball players from Beloit Memorial High School.

The boy’s basketball team was at Muskego High School for a playoff game Friday night when “some unacceptable actions transpired,” Beloit Superintendent Dr. Willie E. Garrison II wrote in a note to staff and families.

He described written racial slurs and “unsportsmanlike phrases being chanted.”

Concerned community members sent NBC15 photos of the N-word and swastikas drawn on top of lockers. Jason Lopez, a parent of an athlete, said he heard monkey noises and racist words from the student section at the game.

“We take this matter very seriously. All students should be able to play in a safe, competitive sports environment,” the superintendent’s letter continued.

At the time of publication, NBC15 has not heard back from the Muskego-Norway School District and local police on what they know of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

