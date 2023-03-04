Wisconsin Banker’s Association reporting increased amounts of mail-related check fraud

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Bankers Association (WBA) is giving tips to avoid being a victim of a surge in check fraud from mailed checks.

The U.S. Postal Service has been targeted by these schemes and said check fraud usually involve stealing a check from the mail and “washing” it. Officials said thieves may change the recipients name and the dollar amount and fraudulently deposit them.

Sometimes, the ink may even be washed in chemicals or the scammer will use copiers to scan and print more fake checks, officials said.

Postal inspectors recover more than $1 million in fraudulent checks and money every year, according to WBA.

To avoid having your own checks stolen and deposited by the wrong person, officials suggest you follow these tips (Wisconsin Bankers Association’s wording):

Keep an eye on your bank account by reviewing statements regularly. Report suspected fraud to your bank immediately.

Confirm receipt of checks sent through the mail with recipient.

Retrieve mail frequently and never leave your mail in your mailbox overnight.

When leaving outgoing mail in your mailbox, don’t put the flag up.

Deposit your outgoing mail in blue collection boxes before the last pickup or at your local post office.

If you’re going on vacation, have your mail held at the post office or have it picked up by a trusted friend or neighbor.

Talk to your bank about services they may have available to you such as online bill pay.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.