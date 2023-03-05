Badger Women’s Hockey to open 2023 NCAA Tournament against LIU

(NBC15)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin women’s hockey team are set to play against Long Island University this Thursday for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.

The Badgers will head to Hamilton, New York to face LIU at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winner will face Colgate on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The regional winner will play in Duluth, Minnesota for the 2023 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four.

