Fire engulfs shed in Sauk City

Shed fire
Shed fire(WMTV)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - A small shed fire occurred on Sunday, according to Sauk City Fire Department.

Around 2:15 p.m. the Sauk City Fire Department responded to a shed fire on Schoepp Road.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Sauk City Fire Department did not provide any additional information.

