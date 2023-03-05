Fire engulfs shed in Sauk City

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - A small shed fire occurred on Sunday, according to Sauk City Fire Department.

Around 2:15 p.m. the Sauk City Fire Department responded to a shed fire on Schoepp Road.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

The Sauk City Fire Department did not provide any additional information.

