Gov. Evers’ 2023-2025 budget makes historically large investments in healthcare

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services (DHS) highlighted Gov. Tony Evers’ “historic” focus on healthcare in his 2023-2025 budget in a press release Thursday.

According to the press release, Evers’ “breakthrough budget” allots millions of state funding for expanding Medicaid, supporting minority communities and first responders, increasing mental health care and addressing medical staffing shortages across the state.

Wisconsin lags behind in expanding Medicare, as one of only 11 states that have not made efforts to expand, according to the press release.

Evers’ budget invests in several programs and services to aid racial and ethnic disparities in infant mortality rates, disparities in access to food, worker’s compensation fights for first responders and more. These programs include the Birth to 3 Program, the Double Up Food Bucks Pilot Program and the EMS Flex Grant program.

In his February State of the State address, Evers declared 2023 “the Year of Mental Health,” and promised $500 million to mental health service funding in his budget. The budget supports behavioral health services access, opioid addiction recovery resources and more.

The budget also supports long-term care through continuing programs such as the Innovation Grant Program and the WisCaregiver Careers program.

Visit the DHS website for more information about the DHS budget.

