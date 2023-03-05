Janesville kitchen fire causes thousands in damages

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An early morning fire at a Janesville home caused an estimated $95,000 in damages.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home on North Pine Street just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Janesville Fire Department.

Officials say everyone was out of the two-story home by the time they got there, and no one was hurt.

Crews extinguished the fire in the kitchen, but did add that the fire was significantly damaged. The rest of the house also suffered smoke and water damage.

Officials estimate $80,000 worth of property damage, with an additional $15,000 worth of content damage in the single family home.

Twenty firefighters responded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.