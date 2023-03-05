Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say

Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured juvenile was airlifted to the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Louisiana say a pipe bomb detonated and injured a juvenile’s hand.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the homemade pipe bomb detonated Friday evening at a home in the Turtle Creek subdivision near Slidell, Louisiana, WVUE reports.

Responding deputies applied a tourniquet to the juvenile’s hand, and he was airlifted to a hospital on the South Shore. The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Deputies say the scene is clear, and no neighbors were evacuated.

