Madisonians raise money for refugees, immigrants facing food insecurity

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Refugees and immigrants from all over the world have settled here in Wisconsin over the years and on Saturday afternoon the Madison community gathered to show their support for them.

Over 300 runners participated in the ‘Freeze for Food’ fundraiser, held at Vilas Park in Madison. The event is hosted by Open Doors for Refugees and The Returned Peace Corps Volunteers of Wisconsin-Madison and raises money to address food security issues that many refugees and immigrants in Wisconsin face.

Participants could choose to partake in a 5K, 10K, or walk. Leadership council members with Open Doors for Refugees Madeline Uraneck said the Madison community is extremely welcoming.

“Mostly it’s the people in Madison though, they put out furniture for us and we have taken the furniture and furnishings and have helped refugees furnish their apartments,” she said. “Volunteers have helped with transportation, people have helped with teaching English, and just making people feel welcomed in the community.”

Today was Judy Peterson’s first 5K. She said when she heard about where the funds were going, she was more than willing to participate.

“Because of the war in Ukraine, our life has changed and it’s opened our eyes to what we can do now. It’s a very good cause,” Peterson said. “Madison is a wonderful community. We have our lakes and our parks, and we have Governor Nelson State Park and a lot of beautiful places here, the Arboretum. A lot of places for everyone to go to.”

Since the race began in 1982, organizers have raised more than $127,000 for various nonprofits focused on food security.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE) Woody Harrelson
Madison company takes SNL’s potty humor in stride
Madison Police Department logo
Dane County Medical Examiner identifies east side homicide victim
Police search underway in Madison after domestic dispute
There is a heavy police presence located in the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue Friday...
MPD: Man dead after confrontation with officers in Madison convenience store
A portion of the Gammon Road is blocked off.
One dead, two hospitalized after crash on Madison’s southwest side

Latest News

Not many chances of sun this week
More Warmth On The Way
Newborn baby found dead in Jefferson Co. field
Racist speech allegedly hurled at Beloit basketball team during playoffs
BELOIT PD DO NOT USE
Beloit Police officers rescue choking child during unrelated traffic stop