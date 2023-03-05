More rain arrives later today

A few thunderstorms possible
Rain totals around a half-inch or less by Monday morning.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Few peeks of sun this morning
  • Rain moves in this evening
  • A bit cooler through the workweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re starting off Sunday very similar to Saturday: partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, with more clouds and rain chances headed our way.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s once again today with winds a bit breezy out of the southeast up to 15 mph. Similar to yesterday, the majority of today will be dry. Rain will begin to move in around 6-7 PM this evening. Temperatures should be warm enough in southern Wisconsin for us to just see rain with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. However, some snow or wintry mixing is possible to the north of the Dells.

This system doesn’t carry as much moisture as the one we saw last Monday, so most of the activity should be wrapped up by the time many of us are waking up. Rain totals will be around a half-inch or less.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun through much of the workweek, with temperatures slightly cooler in the upper to mid-30s. Winds will be a bit stronger this week, many days with sustained winds up to 15 mph with gusts close to 25. We’ll be watching another system that looks to arrive on Friday: this one could bring us a chance for snow or maybe sleet/freezing rain depending on temperatures.

