More Warmth On The Way

Rain and snow mix for Sunday evening

Monday could reach need 50F

Temperatures head back down starting Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was another gray, cloudy day here across southern Wisconsin. Temperatures remained mild, but we did have a disturbance push through this afternoon that brought a few light showers along with it. Today’s highs reached into the mid-40s, which is part of a warming trend through the weekend and the beginning of the week.

On Sunday, we’ll continue to see plenty of clouds with a few breaks of sun during the day. Highs will be a bit warmer, into the mid to upper 40s. Starting on Sunday night, winds will begin to pick up, and then we’ll be looking at our next round of precipitation to start moving in sometime after sunset. For Dane County, it will likely start as rain, then switch over to a rain/snow mix overnight. Since temperatures will be into the upper 40s on Sunday and even warmer on Monday, we don’t any of that snow to stay on the ground very long. Mixed precipitation should turn back into rain on Monday, and then gradually taper off into the early afternoon.

For the rest of the week, we’re going to continue to see the clouds stay the main feature of our forecast. Beginning Tuesday, temperatures will also be on the decline, so by the end of the week, we’ll be back down into below-average territory, with highs only in the lower 30s.

